Cahill eager to return to rotation
In two seasons with the Cubs, Trevor Cahill became a very useful bullpen piece, posting a 2.61 ERA in 61 appearances. Now, the veteran right-hander is eyeing a return to the rotation, where he spent the first six years of his career.
