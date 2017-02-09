Blue Jays sign Jake Elmore for IF depth
We're less than a week from pitchers and catchers reporting, which means the roster is fairly close to being set. That said, this is the time of year the minor tweaks and adjustments are made, and we saw the Blue Jays make one of those moves on Thursday, signing Jake Elmore to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
