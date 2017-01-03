We start Padres' top 100 list with SS...

We start Padres' top 100 list with SS Gomez, C Cannizzaro

We're starting a new list, looking at 100 players, officials and media members who have done the most for the Padres over the ballclub's first 48 seasons in the National League. We'll work in reverse order, discussing two entries per day, Monday through Friday, for the first month of the year, then one per day until we reach No.

