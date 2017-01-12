Vazquez among 3 new coaches on Padres' staff
The Padres announced their 2017 coaching staff under manager Andy Green on Monday. Pitching coach Darren Balsley, bullpen coach Doug Bochtler, third-base coach Glenn Hoffman, bench coach Mark McGwire and hitting coach Alan Zinter return to the staff.
