Source: Rockies sign Denorfia to Minor League deal

The Rockies have agreed on a Minor League contract with veteran outfielder Chris Denorfia , a Major League source confirmed Friday. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was first to report the deal, which includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

