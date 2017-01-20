Solarte honored for strong spirit at BBWAA Dinner
Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte was recognized for his perseverence Thursday night in Boston, where he received the Tony Conigliaro Award at the chapter's annual Baseball Writers' Association of America Dinner. Solarte was selected in December as the 18th person to win the honor, which is given each year to "the Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage."
