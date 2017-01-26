Sabr Day in San Diego
Gaslamp Ballers, the San Diego-Ted Williams SABR chapter will be having "SABR Day" this Saturday at 10am at San Diego Central Library . The guest speakers will be Carlos Bauer and Tom Larwin will talk about the Cubs winning the World Series.
