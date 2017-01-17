Rockies, Alexi Amarista agree to 1-year deal
Amarista hit .257 with 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases last season for the San Diego Padres. He played all over the field, too, seeing time at second base, shortstop, outfield, third base and even recording an out as a pitcher.
