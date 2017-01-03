Pirela, Rondon, Perez in winter playoffs

Three Padres Minor Leaguers will be starting winter league playoffs on Monday, while three others continue playing in Australia and catcher-pitcher Christian Bethancourt prepares for the Friday opener of the Panamanian League. Infielder-outfielder Jose Pirela and shortstop Jose Rondon will be playing in the Venezuela playoffs, while infielder Fernando Perez will be playing for Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League playoffs.

