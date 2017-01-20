Pirela leading Zulia toward Venezuela...

Pirela leading Zulia toward Venezuela title

Read more: San Diego Padres

Catcher-pitcher-outfielder Christian Bethancourt continues to play in Panama, left fielder Jose Pirela is playing with Zulia in the championship series of the Venezuelan Winter League and second baseman River Stevens, catcher Marcus Greene Jr. and right-handed pitcher Zech Lemond are actually "summering" in Australia. Pirela, 27, was 6-for-12 with a double, a triple, two walks, six runs scored and three RBIs in the first three games of the Venezuela championship series to help Zulia take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the third game suspended with the score tied in the ninth.

