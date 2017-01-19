Padres roster review: Robbie Erlin

San Diego Padres Robbie Erlin pitches during a spring training practice on Feb. 26, 2015. Acquired: Via trade with Rangers in July 2011; Originally a 3rd-round draft pick in 2009 Contract status: Won't be arbitration-eligible until 2018 at the earliest; Salary was set at $516,400 in 2016 Key stats: 1-2, 4.02 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks, 0.957 WHIP, .218 avg.

