Padres roster review: Franchy Cordero
Key stats : .290 avg., .344 OBP, .450 SLG, 11 homers, 54 RBIs, 79 runs, 23 steals, 154 strikeouts .834 - Cordero's on-base-plus slugging in 59 games at Double-A San Antonio, his first action ever above A-ball. Up - Consistently listed among the Padres' top-30 prospects, that Cordero is no longer in that company has more to do the farm system's surge than his career trajectory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC