Padres roster review: Buddy Baumann

5 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Key stats : 1-1, 2 saves, 3.14 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 12 walks, 1.19 WHIP, .214 opponent avg., 28 2/3 IP 6.9 - The left-handed Baumann had limited the opposition to 7.9 hits per nine innings as a minor leaguer to earn his initial guaranteed big league deal then shaved a hit per inning off that number in a short stint at Triple-A El Paso as he rehabbed a season-opening injury. Baumann also fanned 9.7 batters per nine innings over that stretch, a tad better than his career rate, in showing he's got little left to prove at the minor league level.

