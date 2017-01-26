Padres roster review: Austin Hedges

Contract status: Won't be arbitration-eligible until 2019 at the earliest; won't be a free agent until 2023 Key stats : .326 avg., .353 OBP, .597 SLG, 21 HRs, 82 RBIs, 55 runs, 1 steal, 51 strikeouts 9 - The number of home runs that Hedges hit in June at Triple-A El Paso, one fewer than his career-high before the 2016 season. Hedges actually homered in five straight games at one point that month and notched nine in nine games - two on June 28 and two on July 1 - as he claimed back-to-back Pacific Coast League players of the week awards.

