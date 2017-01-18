Padres roster review: Alex Dickerson

Key stats: 257 avg., .333 OBP, .455 SLG, 10 HRs, 37 RBIs, 39 runs, 5 steals, 44 strikeouts 1.047 - Dickerson's OPS in a return trip to the Pacific Coast League, where he was the circuit's rookie of the year in 2015. Even in a hitter's league, Dickerson's eye-popping numbers - .382 avg., .425 OBP, .622 SLG, 10 homers, 51 RBIS in 62 games - proved he had little left to prove in the minors.

