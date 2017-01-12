Padres, Myers reportedly close to 6-year deal

In an interesting twist on arbitration Friday, the Padres and Wil Myers are reportedly nearing an $80 million deal over six years, according to MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, which would cover the All-Star first baseman's three years of arbitration eligibility and an additional three years of free agency. Myers, who is represented by CAA Sports, is eligible for arbitration for the first time this year and won't become a free agent until after the '19 season.

