Padres hall of famer Randy Jones battling cancer

High Wind Watch issued January 26 at 8:09AM PST expiring January 28 at 1:00PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego High Wind Watch issued January 26 at 8:09AM PST expiring January 28 at 1:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego High Surf Advisory issued January 26 at 2:01AM PST expiring January 27 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 12: Former San Diego Padre Randy Jones looks on prior to the 87th Annual MLB All-Star Game at PETCO Park on July 12, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.