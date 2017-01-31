Padres announce spring broadcast schedule

Padres pitcher Brandon Maurer warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Peoria, Ariz. Padres pitcher Brandon Maurer warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Peoria, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.