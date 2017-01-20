Padres and Wil Myers reportedly close...

Padres and Wil Myers reportedly close to six-year extension

Read more: CBS Sports

The Padres are reportedly close to signing first baseman Wil Myers to a six-year contract extension worth $80 million, reports Fox's Ken Rosenthal . Myers, 26, is coming off a 2016 season for San Diego that saw him put up a 113 OPS+ in 157 games with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases.

