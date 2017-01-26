Jethro Tull's Aqualung Dominates Twins' Diamond Awards
As expected, Jethro Tull's Aqualung took home the balance of the major honors at the Minnesota Twins ' Diamond Awards on Thursday night. The British progressive rock band's 1971 album claimed Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year, and Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year.
