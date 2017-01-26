FOX Sports Arizona announces Arizona Diamondbacks Cactus League TV schedule
There will be 14 games televised live and the schedule begins Friday, March 3, when the D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at 1 p.m. The schedule also includes match-ups with the American League Champion Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Oakland A's, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. All games will also be streamed live on the free FOX Sports GO app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC