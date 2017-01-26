FOX Sports Arizona announces Arizona Diamondbacks Cactus League TV schedule

There will be 14 games televised live and the schedule begins Friday, March 3, when the D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at 1 p.m. The schedule also includes match-ups with the American League Champion Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Oakland A's, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. All games will also be streamed live on the free FOX Sports GO app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.