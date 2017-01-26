Former NL Cy Young winner Randy Jones has throat cancer
Randy Jones , the San Diego Padres ' first Cy Young Award winner, is fighting throat cancer linked to tobacco use during his baseball career. Jones told the San Diego Union -Tribune on Thursday that he has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments since being diagnosed in November.
