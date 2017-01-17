Dumanis will not seek re-election in 2018
Longtime San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said Tuesday she will not seek re-election to a fifth term in 2018. Dumanis, 65, who has been the county's top prosecutor for 14 years, informed her staff of the decision in an email Tuesday morning.
