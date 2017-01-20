Big contract in hand, Myers embraces ...

Big contract in hand, Myers embraces role as face of Padres

20 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Wil Myers was so pumped up to become the face of the San Diego Padres via an $83 million contract that his first big purchase was a nice suit to wear to a news conference Monday. The Padres will count on their dapper All-Star first baseman to help get them through some expected lean years as they begin a deep rebuilding process.

