4 areas of need for Padres with camp looming
The Padres aren't likely to make a major splash before Spring Training begins, general manager A.J. Preller "We're still looking -- you're always looking from a pro scouting standpoint," Preller said. "But more or less, this is the group we're going to go in with."
