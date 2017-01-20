2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Padres team outlook bleak beyond Wil Myers
The Padres are bad, but every team has players who matter in Fantasy, right? From Wil Myers to Hunter Renfroe to a brewing closer battle, Scott White breaks it down. from the most aggressive of buyers to the most aggressive of sellers to the dumpster divers they've been this offseason, picking through the leftovers for something resembling upside while they await the fruits of their rebuild.
