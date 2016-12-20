Washington Nationals: Should Norris T...

Washington Nationals: Should Norris Trade Affect Pursuit Of Wieters?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Teddy Never Wins

While the Washington Nationals major need still this offseason is to find a closer, could they still be looking to add a catcher? It was thought that the position was addressed when the Nats traded for Derek Norris from the San Diego Padres right before the Winter Meetings. Norris is a good acquisition, but is there a chance the Washington Nationals could still upgrade behind the plate before spring training? On Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN wrote in his Insider column that people in the industry believe the Washington Nationals will still go after former Oriole Matt Wieters to be their new catcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teddy Never Wins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec 1 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC