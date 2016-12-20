Washington Nationals: Should Norris Trade Affect Pursuit Of Wieters?
While the Washington Nationals major need still this offseason is to find a closer, could they still be looking to add a catcher? It was thought that the position was addressed when the Nats traded for Derek Norris from the San Diego Padres right before the Winter Meetings. Norris is a good acquisition, but is there a chance the Washington Nationals could still upgrade behind the plate before spring training? On Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN wrote in his Insider column that people in the industry believe the Washington Nationals will still go after former Oriole Matt Wieters to be their new catcher.
