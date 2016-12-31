Washington Nationals: Pedro Severino ...

Washington Nationals: Pedro Severino Not Trade Bait

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Teddy Never Wins

As the Washington Nationals continue to adjust their 2017 roster, Pedro Severino's role in the organization needs to be with the team and not elsewhere. After a trade with the San Diego Padres brought Derek Norris back to Washington, Jose Lobaton , Pedro Severino and he will all get long looks for the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teddy Never Wins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec 1 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,498,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC