San Diego Padres: Amid a Grim Winter,...

San Diego Padres: Amid a Grim Winter, What Should be the Next Step?

It's been a rough offseason for San Diego Padres fans. Although the outlook many look not so good for 2017, what should the Padres plan be moving forward? So you're a San Diego Padres fan down on what your team has accomplished this offseason? You don't like a rotation led by stalwarts Jhoulys Chacin and Clayton Richard ? Never fear, while things may look bleak for the near future, there is some reason for optimism if A.J. Preller and his staff operate in the right fashion.

