Rumor Roundup: Encarnacion nears deci...

Rumor Roundup: Encarnacion nears decision

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Edwin Encarnacion blasts three home runs in the postseason, including a walk-off home run against the Orioles to clinch the AL Wild Card The Hot Stove season is underway, and we're keeping you up to date with the latest free-agent news, trade buzz, rumors and more. Edwin Encarnacion 's agent, Paul Kinzer, had suggested to multiple team executives the free-agent slugger is nearing a decision on where he'll play next, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec 1 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC