Rumor Roundup: Encarnacion nears decision
Edwin Encarnacion blasts three home runs in the postseason, including a walk-off home run against the Orioles to clinch the AL Wild Card The Hot Stove season is underway, and we're keeping you up to date with the latest free-agent news, trade buzz, rumors and more. Edwin Encarnacion 's agent, Paul Kinzer, had suggested to multiple team executives the free-agent slugger is nearing a decision on where he'll play next, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Thursday evening.
