Record-setting Rosales owns Statcast ...

Record-setting Rosales owns Statcast speed mark

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Major League Baseball

Adam Rosales is a 33-year-old free agent, and he's had a decent if unremarkable run as a utility infielder in parts of nine seasons for the Reds, Rangers, A's and Padres. But no matter what happens to him for the rest of his career, he's got this going for him: He set a speed record previously held by Billy Hamilton .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec 1 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC