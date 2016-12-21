Record-setting Rosales owns Statcast speed mark
Adam Rosales is a 33-year-old free agent, and he's had a decent if unremarkable run as a utility infielder in parts of nine seasons for the Reds, Rangers, A's and Padres. But no matter what happens to him for the rest of his career, he's got this going for him: He set a speed record previously held by Billy Hamilton .
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec 1
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
