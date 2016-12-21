Padres' Myers likes to give back

Wil Myers, a star with the San Diego Padres, fakes throwing a ball to first base as he plays an indoor game of baseball with kids during his Christmas Baseball Camp at the High Point Batting Center on Saturday. Wil Myers, a star with the San Diego Padres, fakes throwing a ball to first base as he plays an indoor game of baseball with kids during his Christmas Baseball Camp at the High Point Batting Center on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.