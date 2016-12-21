Padres, Cuban pitcher Michel Baez agree to $3M signing bonus
Cuban pitcher Michel Baez and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor league contract with a $3 million signing bonus. The 20-year-old right-hander, who is 6-foot-8, pitched for Mayabeque and Pinar del Rio in Cuba in 2014 and has spent time since then working on his mechanics.
