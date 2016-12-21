Hot Stove Rumors: Cubs reportedly seem to be team 'most interested' in Tyson Ross
Earlier this winter, the Chicago Cubs declined their $12 million option on Jason Hammel . The move surprised many for a few reasons, not the least of which was the Cubs created the need for another starting pitcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec 1
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC