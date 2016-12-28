Friar talk: Hoffman's path to the Hall of Fame

San Diego Padres special assistant Trevor Hoffman, left, talks Padres manager Andt Green prior to a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in San Diego. Eighty years of voting trends says his induction is an inevitability even if the early returns from this year's ballots are beginning to indicate Hoffman may have to wait another year before punching his ticket to Cooperstown.

