Former MLB GM Randy Smith links with Japanese club Nippon
Former Major League Baseball general manager Randy Smith has been named a senior adviser to the general manager and major league scouting director for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League. Nippon general manager Hiroshi Yoshimura said Thursday that Smith "has both knowledge and a head for administration ... we look to his advice regarding every aspect of our team."
