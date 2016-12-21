Chacin, Sanchez, Pirela join Padres in Venezuela

Three players recently signed by the Padres -- right-handed starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin , catcher Hector Sanchez and infielder-outfielder Jose Pirela -- are playing winter ball in their native Venezuela. The 28-year-old Chacin, who will contend for a spot in the Padres' rotation, is 2-2 with a 2.54 ERA in five starts for Caracas.

