Bethancourt set to pitch, catch in Panama
Third baseman Christian Villanueva , 25, hit .278 with three homers and nine RBIs in 54 at-bats in his native Mexico. And outfielder Rafael Ortega , 25, hit .250 with five doubles, five triples and six RBIs in his native Venezuela.
