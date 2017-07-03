Weak division buoys middling Pittsburgh Pirates' postseason hopes

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte singles against the Atlanta Braves on April 9. Marte returns from suspension July 18. Photo by: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports The 2017 edition of Pittsburgh Pirates baseball has thus far elicited a collective yawn from Bucco Nation. As the All-Star break draws near, the fourth-place Pirates remain stuck in a rut of mediocrity noteworthy only for its metronomic consistency: 4-6 over the last 10 outings, 10-10 over the last 20, and 13-17 over the last month.

