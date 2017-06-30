Source: Pirates sign Dominican prospect Pie
The international signing period began at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, and the Pirates were unsurprisingly busy from the start. Pittsburgh signed outfielder Juan Pie from the Dominican Republic and Angel Basabe, who is from Venezuela and lives in Panama, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.
