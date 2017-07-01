Pirates' Marte to play in minors as drug ban nears end
PITTSBURGH - Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday as he nears the end of his drug suspension. Marte will begin his rehab stint with Class A Bradenton.
