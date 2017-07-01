Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday as he nears the end of his drug suspension Pirates' Marte to play in minors as drug ban nears end Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday as he nears the end of his drug suspension Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uwMCXO PITTSBURGH - Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday as he nears the end of his drug suspension. Marte will begin his rehab stint with Class A Bradenton.

