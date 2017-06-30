Martin: Signing with Pirates a chance to live out the dream
Southridge grad Mason Martin, preparing to catch a fly ball against Richland during the 2016 season, signed a minor-league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Having already arrived in Bradenton, Fla., Martin will likely make his professional debut with the Pirates' Gulf Coast League rookie team by the end of the week.
