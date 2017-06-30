Marte eager to return, contribute for Pirates
Starling Marte spent Wednesday night less than 200 miles from Pittsburgh, one level removed from the Pirates, with less than two weeks between him and the end of his 80-game suspension. Marte is four games into a 15-day Minor League assignment.
