Giants call up Chris Stratton, option...

Giants call up Chris Stratton, option Dan Slania

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut in the ninth inning of the Giants' 13-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing a perfect inning and recording the final out of San Francisco's fourth straight victory. On Saturday morning, San Francisco recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton from AAA Sacramento and optioned Slania, who was initially called up earlier this week from AA Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC