Gene Collier: It's unlikely a Pirates pitcher will ever win 20 games again, and that's OK

The baseball season creeps past its halfway point this weekend, and still again with no Pirates starting pitcher on pace to win 20 games, so it's about time somebody said it, right? Now, whether that actually matters is another issue to be wrestled presently, but first let's spread the game's numerological trends on the table. No Pirates pitcher has won 20 games since 1991, when John Smiley won exactly 20 one summer after Doug Drabek won exactly 22, and while both those teams won division titles, the 20-game winner in the 21st century can no longer be considered even terribly necessary.

