Cole's pitching, hitting lead Pirates past Phillies, 5-2
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and drove in his first runs of the season with a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. Josh Bell had an RBI triple and Jordy Mercer had two hits and also tripled for the Pirates, who have won three of four.
