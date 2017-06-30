Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirates roll to 4-0 victory

Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Thursday night. Taillon walked two and struck out four in his longest outing since returning from a battle with testicular cancer earlier this month, lowering his ERA to 2.97 despite allowing at least one base runner in six of the seven innings he worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.