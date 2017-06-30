Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirates roll to 4-0 victory
Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Thursday night. Taillon walked two and struck out four in his longest outing since returning from a battle with testicular cancer earlier this month, lowering his ERA to 2.97 despite allowing at least one base runner in six of the seven innings he worked.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
