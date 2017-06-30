Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirate...

Taillon keeps Rays in check as Pirates roll to 4-0 victory

Star Tribune

Jameson Taillon scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Thursday night. Taillon walked two and struck out four in his longest outing since returning from a battle with testicular cancer earlier this month, lowering his ERA to 2.97 despite allowing at least one base runner in six of the seven innings he worked.

Chicago, IL

