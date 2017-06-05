Stanton homers over batter's eye, Marlins pound Pirates 12-7
Giancarlo Stanton kept taking aim at the batter's eye high above the center field fence at PNC Park during batting practice on Friday afternoon, but couldn't find the right pitch to get it there. Stanton took a pitch from Glasnow and sent it 449 feet to a TV stand above the batter's eye for his 16th home run of the season as the surging Marlins stayed hot with a 12-7 victory over the reeling Pirates.
