Slumping Jose Reyes sits for Mets as Wilmer Flores plays

Slumping Jose Reyes sits for Mets, Wilmer Flores plays Slumping third baseman Jose Reyes sits down as red-hot Wilmer Flores plays for Mets Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://on.app.com/2snruD7 May 26, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes looks on during batting practice before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports NEW YORK Wilmer Flores has the third-highest batting average in the major leagues since the beginning of May. And those numbers, combined with Jose Reyes trending the other way, led to manager Terry Collins making a change Friday.

