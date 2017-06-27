Rays journal: Alex Cobb brilliant in 10-inning victory

RHP Alex Cobb couldn't have been much better for the Rays on Tuesday, taking a no-hitter into the seventh and working eight strong innings overall in a 4-2 10-inning victory over the Pirates. Cobb lost his shot at a no-hitter when Josh Harrison singled to lead off the seventh - ironically through the second base spot vacated by a shift - then quickly gave up another hit to Andrew McCutchen .

